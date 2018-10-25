× Corgi Races, Human Mario Kart Tricycle races and safe trick-or-treat events make for fun Halloween weekend

Pumpkins and Hayrides

Zionsville Lions Park

Head to Zionsville’s Lions Park this Sunday for a day of free Halloween fun! From 2-5 pm, kids can enjoy pumpkin painting, hayrides, race painting, bounce houses, a s’mores station, food, games, Mr. Daniel Music and a costume contest. There will even be an appearance by Miss Indiana and other queens!

BOO n’ BREW

Clay Terrace

The 6th Annual BOO’ n BREW at Clay Terrace is happening this Saturday from 2-6pm. This is Clay Terrace’s annual mall-wide, safe trick-or-treating event, where children ages 10 and under can trick-or-treat from store to store and adults can enjoy a beer garden. There will also be live music, silly safari animal shows, face painting, balloon artists, hayrides and more! Then stop by The Shop and get this year’s signature BOO n’ BREW shirt, with proceeds benefitting the Carmel Education Foundation.

Corgi Races

Purdue University Grand Prix Track

Apparently, the Queen of England isn’t the only person who goes wild for corgis! Purdue University’s Give Hope, Fight Poverty Club and Theta Tau are joining forces for the 2nd Annual Purdue Corgi Races this Sunday at 1pm at the Purdue Grand Prix Track. To add to the cuteness factor, there will also be a corgi costume contest! General admission tickets are just $10 and VIP tickets (which include a corgi meet and greet) are $15. All proceeds benefit Give Hope, Fight Poverty.

Irvington Halloween Festival

The Irvington Halloween Festival wraps up this weekend with an action-packed schedule of events including a spaghetti supper, Zombie Bike Ride, Pleasant Run Vampire Run, coffin races and more! Then everything culminates with a street fair from 10am-5pm on Saturday, followed by an official Irvington Halloween Festival after party!

Human Mario Kart GP

Circle City Industrial Complex

Head to Circle City Industrial Complex for a one-of-a-kind spectacle as the grounds are transformed for the 2018 Human Mario Kart GP. Teams will pedal triad drift trikes around a Mario Kart-inspiredtrack. Racers will survive real-life obstacles and collect coins as they compete for the Grand Prize and the coveted Mushroom Cup. The track layout for 2018 has been expanded to include indoor and outdoor terrain, more obstacles, even more beer stations, a kids’ area and more crowd participation. Spectators can swing by the “distraction booth” and load up on water balloons, dodgeballs and super soakers to get in the action. This is an all-ages event but you must be 21+ to race. Plus, costumes are encouraged!

Broad Ripple Beer Fest

Northside Opti Park

Grab some friends and head to Northside Opti Park this Saturday from 2-6pm for this year’s Broad Ripple Beer Fest! Wear your best costume and enjoy 3 oz. pours of hundreds of craft beers along with trick-or-treating, local food, vendors, music and more! This event is the Indiana Brewer’s Guild’s Halloween-themed fall fundraiser. Plus, $3 from every ticket sold benefits the guild’s charity partner, Asante Children’s Theatre.

Children’s Museum Guild’s Black Hat Dash

Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

Witches, ghosts, and goblins are invited to the 5th annual Black Hat Dash this Saturday from 9-11am at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. The Black Hat Dash is a 1-mile/5K frightfully fun run and weirdly wonderful walk for the whole family! Enjoy trick-or-treating, music, entertainment, giveaways, treats, a costume contest, stroller decorating contest and much more! Registration is $25 for non-members and $20 for museum members. Pricing includes a T-shirt and an E-ticket to The Children’s Museum Guild’s 55th annual Grim-nasium haunted house.

Barktoberfest

Asa Bales Park (Westfield)

Bring your furry friend to Asa Bales Park in Westfield this Saturday from 11am-3pm for Barktoberfest! Explore pet-related vendors at the Mutt Mart, activities for humans and dogs at the Canine Cabana, a canine agility course inside of the Agility Arena, strike a pose with your pup in front of a caricature artist or at the photo booth, meet some adorable adoptable dogs and purchase raffle tickets to win prizes at the Humane Society Hut and—of course—show off your pup in the pet costume contests! There will also be delicious food and beverage vendors to celebrate the fall season! All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

