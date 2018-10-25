× Ariana Grande will make tour stop in Indianapolis in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ariana Grande will add a little “Sweetener” to Bankers Life Fieldhouse next year.

The “God is a Woman” singer announced Thursday that she’ll bring her next world tour to the Indianapolis venue on April 12, 2019. The tour will promote the pop star’s latest album “Sweetener,” her third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Nov. 5 and a pre-sale for American Express Card Members will run from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3. For more information, visit bankerslifefieldhouse.com.

Grande was last in the Circle City for her Dangerous Woman Tour this past March.

The singer recently made headlines with her split from “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson.