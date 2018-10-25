× Anderson inmate on work release accused of stealing election equipment

ANDERSON, Ind.– An Anderson inmate on work release faces charges after Indiana State Police say he stole election equipment in Madison County.

On Oct. 22, investigators at the Pendleton district learned from a Madison County Community Justice Center that election equipment was found in the personal belongings of Tyler Sink, 26.

Investigators found Sink had access to the equipment from volunteering to help set up a voting site. He was reportedly found with a Personal Electronics Ballot (PEB) and a memory card. Authorities did not disclose what, if anything, was on the memory card.

He currently faces a misdemeanor theft charge, but state police said more charges are possible.