19-year-old found shot in vehicle on near north side dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 19-year-old man died Thursday evening after being found shot in a vehicle on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 33rd St. and College Ave. shortly after 7 p.m.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Traffic in the area may be diverted as authorities investigate the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.