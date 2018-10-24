× Woman in Fishers turns herself in after bicyclist dies, was allegedly intoxicated

FISHERS, Ind. – A woman faces two charges related to the death of a 61-year-old bicyclist.

Police say 59-year-old Deborah Sundstrom, of Indianapolis, turned herself into authorities after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Robert Lackey, of Fishers, was struck and later died of his injuries at Eskenazi Hospital on June 30. Sundstorm stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, but was given a blood draw, per standard procedure.

On Oct. 17, a warrant was issued for her arrest on operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated endangering a person

On Tuesday, police said she turned herself in to authorities and later posted bail.

Sundstorm’s pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 20.