At least 1 person reportedly dead in Kentucky Kroger shooting

Posted 4:25 pm, October 24, 2018, by and , Updated at 04:44PM, October 24, 2018

Photo of the scene courtesy of WDRB's Valerie Chinn

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky.— Police say multiple people have been shot inside a grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky.

A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Kroger store.

The store is located on the eastern outskirts of Louisville.

The dispatcher says officers remain at the scene. The extent of injuries isn’t immediately known, but WDRB reports a woman who was caught in the crossfire has died.

