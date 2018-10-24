× Man shot, wounded in exchange of gunfire with man who knocked on victim’s door

INDIANAPOLIS — A knock on a door, followed by a blaze of gunfire resulting in a wounded homeowner: that’s what unfolded at a southeast side residence early Wednesday.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. at a house in the 2400 block of Harlan St. on the city’s southeast side. Witnesses told IMPD investigators that an armed assailant knocked on the door and when the homeowner answered he was greeted with multiple gunshots fired by an assailant. The adult male homeowner gave chase and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who escaped on foot or in a vehicle, according to police. It is unknown if the escaped assailant was hit by the homeowner’s return gunfire.

The victim managed to get to a neighbor’s house, where a 9-1-1 call was made before the wounded homeowner collapsed. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital and is listed in stable condition with at least one gunshot wound. Investigators found several bullet holes in the door and door frame at the crime scene.

Investigators have only a vague description of the assailant–a male shooter wearing a blue hoodie. Detectives are interviewing witnesses to piece together more details about the gun battle.