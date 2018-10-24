Ticket sold in South Carolina wins $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot

IMPD officer arrested at home on domestic battery charges

Posted 8:01 am, October 24, 2018, by

Breaking News

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A veteran IMPD officer was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery overnight.

Officer Troy Fitts was arrested at his home on Indy’s northeast side and booked into the Marion County Jail around midnight.

Jail records show he faces preliminary charges of domestic battery and battery.

Fitts has been an officer with the department since 1990, and serves in IMPD’s North District.

Fitts is the third IMPD officer arrested in the past two days.  Officers Timothy Elliott and Dustin Keedy were both arrested late Monday night on drunk driving charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.