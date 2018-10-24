Have you thought about what you might do if you received an unexpected windfall money, say from lottery winnings? While it's highly unlikely that any one of us will ever see lottery winnings. You could receive an unexpected bonus, an inheritance or a large tax refund. Our money expert Andy Mattingly is with us to talk about what you should do if you have an unexpected windfall of money.
Handling an unexpected windfall of money
-
UPDATE: No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $900M
-
Follow these tips if you plan to join the Mega Millions office pool
-
Mega Millions players ponder how to spend record $1.6B prize
-
Ticket sold in South Carolina matched winning numbers in record Mega Millions drawing
-
We may never learn who won the huge $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot
-
-
Couple ordered to hand over homeless man’s GoFundMe money
-
Living ‘Zero Waste,’ people learn to cut out trash
-
Indy yoga instructor opening new studio to promote diversity in the community
-
Lawmaker proposing anti-discrimination bill after guidance counselor’s suspension
-
Families still awaiting refunds eight months after IU fraternity shut down
-
-
Official: No fatalities after active shooter reported at Wisconsin office building
-
Trump administration shifts $260 million to help pay for custody of immigrant children
-
Scammers target Rushville credit and debit cards