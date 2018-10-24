Giuseppe’s Italian Market becomes instant sensation in Noblesville, makes dinner easy for busy parents

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Tucked into a strip just off 146th Street at 14741 Hazel Dell Crossing Suite 500 in Noblesville, you’ll find Giuseppe’s Italian Market. It’s a simple operation with just two employees.

But when they officially opened this past summer, owner Joe Murello says they were nearly overwhelmed by virtual overnight popularity.

What made this small, unassuming Italian carryout spot such a sensation?

It all comes down to—as they say in Italy— la familia.

“It all started when we felt the need for the working parents. The working moms and dads who are going different directions and to be their cook,” said Murello.

When he opened Giuseppe’s, Murello had a simple mission: To cook the meals mom would cook.

“There’s nothing fancy, nothing elaborate. It’s the meals [parents] would fix,” he explained. “The spaghetti and meatballs, the lasagna, the eggplant. The things that mom would cook but just doesn’t have time to do.”

Although he knew there was a need for this kind of carryout, he was amazed by how quickly word spread via the Next Door app.

“We thought we’d have people coming in and buying a serving but now we have people coming in and buying 2 or 3 at a time or an entire pan,” he said.

Murello’s family came from Sicily, so he said many of his recipes have been passed down through the generations.

But that doesn’t mean his cooking style always follows the old Italian rules.

“I use a lot of brown sugar in the sauce. The old Italian nonnas (grandmothers) don’t put sugar, [they] use more garlic,” Murello explained. “I use both. The recipes have just kind of evolved.”

Four Things You Need to Know About Giuseppe’s Italian Market:

Giuseppe’s was an instant hit in the Noblesville community. Their premise is simply about creating the traditional, homemade Italian dishes that mom would make– if only she had time to. Now, parents can pick something up from Giuseppe’s, pop it in the oven and 20 minutes later, dinner is on the table.

Giuseppe’s is primarily a carry out establishment. “The original concept was carry-out only,” said owner Joe Murello, “But we have found a fair amount of people have decided they’d like to have lunch here.” So they have tables set up and can accommodate those customers who prefer dining in.

They have gluten free options available. Plus, if someone wants to order a pan of gluten free lasagna (or other entrée), all they have to do is request it in advance and Murello can create it.

They also have delicious authentic Italian desserts and pastries sourced from a third-generation Italian bakery in Chicago. Their top seller is the decadent, yet light and airy “Chocolate Maryann.”

People started coming in droves, not only for his popular entrees like homemade meat lasagna, Italian beef, eggplant parmesan and even the gluten-free options. They also come for the delectable desserts and pastries which are the only items in the deli case not made by Murello himself. However, they are just as authentic as you’d hope– sourced from a 3rd generation Italian bakery in Chicago.

“These pastries are not [found] in Indiana. No high end restaurant, there’s no other bakery,” he said.

Naturally, they carry the classics like cannoli and tiramisu but if you really want to indulge, try the chocolate Maryann.

“It is a chocolate cake with chocolate icing, filled with chocolate mousse,” he said, “And believe it or not, it’s very light.”

In addition to the entrees and pastries, you can also pick up Italian bread and dipping oils as well as salami sourced locally from Tuchetti’s Salumeria in Fountain Square.

You can even pre-order for holiday meals. Murello says between Thanksgiving and the New Year, he expects to produce at least 100 pans of lasagna.

Despite the high volume he’s expecting this holiday season, Murello will be doing it all himself. He will do it using the same intensive process that he used before opening Giuseppe’s, when he was making pans of homemade lasagna for family and friends. He says he is often asked why he doesn’t use a production kitchen to make it easier, but that’s just not his style.

“I do quite a few things differently than most people,” Murello said, “I cook to taste. And the cream rises to the top.”

For more information about Giuseppe's Italian Market, check out their website by clicking here.

