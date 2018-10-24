× Colts’ Mike Mitchell named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mike Mitchell continues to make an immediate impact with the Indianapolis Colts.

Three weeks after being signed off the street, the veteran safety has been named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week. In Sunday’s 37-5 win over Buffalo, Mitchell contributed seven solo tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and two passes defensed.

Mitchell, 31, in his 10th season and was signed by the Colts Oct. 9 after starting safety Clayton Geathers suffered a concussion and a neck injury at New England. Also against the Pats, backup safety Matthias Farley suffered a hamstring injury that contributed to him being placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

In two starts, Mitchell has piled up 14 tackles, including 11 solos, to go along with the interception.

“It’s been great,’’ coordinator Matt Eberflus said of Mitchell’s acquisition. “I mean, it’s been great to have Mike. Just to visit with him, talk to him and his knowledge of the game and the way he studies the game . . . he’s really just been a great addition.

“I think when you play 10 years in the league and had the success he has, he walks in with credibility right away. The career that he has had, he has been great for the safeties, the defensive backs, the linebackers and the D-line.’’

Mitchell is the second Colt to earn the weekly award. Rookie linebacker Darius Leonard was honored in week 2.