Cold air pours in Wednesday; rain later in the week

It's a very cold Wednesday morning! Wind chills have dipped into the 20s for some of us!

We're back behind a cold front sitting in that cold, dry air. High pressure is to our north and that's part of the reason we got so very cold overnight, but it's also why we won't have any rain Wednesday or Thursday.

Highs will stay below average for Wednesday. That chilly northeasterly breeze means we'll have a wind chill factor in the morning and evening.

No umbrella needed Wednesday, but you'll want your coat and your hat. Gloves, even, are a good idea.

A shower is possible Friday, but rain is mostly likely on Sunday.