Ticket sold in South Carolina wins $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot

Cold air pours in Wednesday; rain later in the week

Posted 6:50 am, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 07:25AM, October 24, 2018

It's a very cold Wednesday morning!  Wind chills have dipped into the 20s for some of us!

We're back behind a cold front sitting in that cold, dry air.  High pressure is to our north and that's part of the reason we got so very cold overnight, but it's also why we won't have any rain Wednesday or Thursday.

Highs will stay below average for Wednesday.  That chilly northeasterly breeze means we'll have a wind chill factor in the morning and evening.

No umbrella needed Wednesday, but you'll want your coat and your hat.  Gloves, even, are a good idea.

A shower is possible Friday, but rain is mostly likely on Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.