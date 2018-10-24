Cicero man dies suddenly while working in aftermath of Hurricane Michael

CBS4 to air $620 million Powerball drawing instead of FOX59 due to World Series Wednesday

Jeffrey Michael Hayes (Photo courtesy of Dunnichay Funeral Home)

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. – A central Indiana man died while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Jeffrey Michael Hayes of Cicero passed away suddenly in Mexico Beach, Florida last Thursday, according to the 63-year-old’s obituary.

The obituary says Hayes was employed by Burford Tree Service for a number of years and he leaves behind several family members, including two daughters and grandchildren.

A funeral celebrating Hayes’ life is set to take place Thursday at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood. That’s located at 1113 S. Anderson St.

Visitation will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services starting afterwards. Following the funeral, Hayes will be laid to rest at Elwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com.

