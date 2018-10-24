× Check out the winning numbers from the $620 million Powerball drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It may not be as big as Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, but Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is packing a hefty chunk of change.

The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $620 million.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers are 56, 53, 45, 21, 3 and a Powerball of 22.

The Powerball has climbed since the last winning ticket in New York took home the jackpot in August, and it has had 20 drawings since then without a winner. Wednesday’s will be the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

The country has had lottery fever over the past several weeks as the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to about 1.6 billion (with a B). A person from South Carolina claimed that live-changing prize.