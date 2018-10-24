× A series of cold fronts will move across central Indiana this week

Our fall color changes is two weeks behind schedule due to the warm weather we’ve had so far this fall.

After a warm start to October high temperatures in Indianapolis have been below average for the past two weeks.

A series of cold fronts will move across central Indiana this week and keep us cool.

We’ll have several chance for rain though the weekend and into early next week.

Our next chance for rain will come late Friday.

Our rain chances will linger through the weekend and we may see a rain/snow mix early next week.

We have not had heavy rain since the first week of the month.

Lows will be in the 400s overnight.

Highs will be near 50 degrees tomorrow.

Expect a cloudy Thursday.

Rain will develop late Saturday.

Rain is likely Sunday.

Rain may change to snow before ending Monday.