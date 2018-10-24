× $5 adoptions offered at Indianapolis Animal Care Services as overcrowding continues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Animal Care Services is offering $5 adoptions through the end of the month as the shelter continues to struggle with overcrowding.

Proceeds from the adoptions will go to Susan G. Komen Central Indiana. Adoptions include all age-appropriate vaccinations (except for rabies), a microchip, spay or neuter surgery and a heartworm test.

The agency has taken in more than 11,000 animals so far in 2018. Officials said staff, volunteers, fosters and community partners are “working tirelessly” to save as many pets as possible. Indianapolis Animal Care Services has accomplished a live release rate of 90% for dogs and cats—one of its highest rates ever.

“Every animal adopted, fostered, or rescued equals two lives saved: the ones leaving the shelter and the ones coming into the shelter, hoping for a second chance,” said Katie Trennepohl, deputy director for IACS.

Here are the adoption hours for the shelter, located at 2600 S. Harding St.:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find the agency’s adoptable pets here.