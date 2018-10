INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One person died Wednesday in a crash on I-70 on the city’s southwest side.

The two-car crash was reported around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Holt Road.

Indiana State Police (ISP) Sgt. John Perrine confirmed one person died in the crash and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Cleanup is expected to continue until at least 5 p.m.

Currently, two eastbound lanes are closed and one westbound lane is closed.