× Two IMPD officers arrested for allegedly drunk driving while off-duty in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two IMPD officers were preliminary charged with drunk driving following a crash Monday night in Fountain Square.

Officers Timothy Elliott and Dustin Keedy, both off-duty at the time, were riding their motorcycles Monday night at around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Virginia Ave., according to charging documents.

When officers arrived, they gave both Elliott and Keedy a breath test for alcohol. They reportedly tested over the .08 BAC limit.

Both were subsequently arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, which is a class A misdemeanor.

Police say Keedy was involved in a crash that was not his fault.

At this time, Elliott has bonded out and has an initial court hearing Wednesday morning. Keedy was still listed as an inmate at the Marion County Jail as of Tuesday night.