Trump struggles with what to do as migrant caravan moves north

WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials say they are still evaluating what to do if a migrant caravan arrives at the U.S. southern border. That’s despite threats by the president to declare a national emergency or rescind aid from the countries whose people are journeying north.

President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed reveals bits and pieces of potential outcomes being discussed regularly by top immigration officials and his close advisers in closed-door meetings.

Several administration officials told The Associated Press those meetings have gotten increasingly heated in the past week, including one that turned into a shouting match.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the topic.

The caravan comes on the heels of a surge in apprehensions of families at the border, rankling Trump.

