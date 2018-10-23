The odds are not in your favor: 15 scenarios more likely to happen than winning Mega Millions jackpot
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Are you currently dreaming of sailing away in a gold yacht across a sea of cash? Many people nationwide are dreaming of hitting the massive Mega Millions jackpot, which is now estimated at $1.6 billion.
But this is certainly not the “Hunger Games.” No one is telling you, “May the odds be ever in your favor.”
In fact, the odds of hitting the jackpot are very much stacked against you. You have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of waking up a billion dollars richer tomorrow morning.
Still, as the old saying goes, you can’t win if you don’t play. So here are a few scenarios that are more likely to happen to you than hitting that sweet, sweet $1.6 billion jackpot:
- Having an IQ of 190 or greater: 1 in 107 million
- Giving birth to quadruplets, even without the help of fertility treatments: 1 in 729,000
- Being killed by an asteroid strike: 1 in 700,000
- Being an American billionaire: 1 in 575,097
- Being killed by a lightning strike: 1 in 164,968
- Dying by drowning: 1 in 1,113
- Being struck by lightning, while drowning: 1 in 183 million
- Becoming a saint: 1 in 20 million
- Getting attacked by a shark: 1 in 11.5 million
- Making a hole-in-one: 1 in 12,500
- Being hit by a comet or asteroid: 1 in 75,000
- Becoming president of the United States: 1 in 32.6 million
- Getting killed by a coconut 1 in 50.7 million
- Having a conjoined twin: 1 in 200,000
- Getting injured by a toilet: 1 in 10,000
CNN contributed to this story