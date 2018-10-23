Last weekend of October looks chilly and wet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The week started with plentiful sunshine and will end with grey skies.

The next weather system to bring rain to central Indiana will begin to send clouds to the Hoosier state early Thursday morning. The cloud cover will start out in the upper and middle layers Thursday. Late Thursday night the cloud deck will begin to drop closer to the surface.

Precipitation, in the form of rain, should begin to enter the state Friday morning. There remains some question as to how quickly the rain will reach the ground due to dry air and an easterly wind undercutting the moisture. The atmosphere should become saturated by afternoon allowing rain to reach the surface.

Scattered showers will continue in to the night. With temperatures only reaching the upper 40°s Friday afternoon, and rain falling, plan for a chilly night if attending area high school football game.

Cooler temperatures will stick around for the weekend. While we may see a reduction in the rain Saturday, temperatures will only top out in the lower/middle 50°s.

Another surge of moisture is projected to slide across the state starting Sunday morning, increasing chances for rain throughout the day.

In the upper-levels of the atmosphere an area of low pressure is going to dip down out of Canada, bringing a reinforcing shot of cold air to the Midwest. Along with the cooler air, pieces of "energy" will rotate around the upper-level low, producing precipitation for the Great Lakes region.

As temperatures drop Monday behind the low, some of the long range computer data suggests a few snowflakes could mix in with rain drops Monday afternoon/evening. Stay tuned!

COLD START TO WEDNESDAY

Clear skies tonight, decreasing wind, and relatively dry air in place will allow temperatures to plummet overnight. Expect low temperatures to fall in to the low 30°s around the state.