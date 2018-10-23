Kids at Riley Hospital for Children enjoy a day full of SLIME ahead of Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- In an effort to bring smiles to patients in the hospital this Halloween, staff at Riley Children's Health brought the party to them!

Kids at Riley Hospital for Children got their hands messy on Tuesday afternoon during a "Slime Time Party" at the the Child Life Zone.

Because many families have to spend holidays at the hospital, staff work hard to make them special.

"They're able to go outside and be on the playground, or they're in here creating crafts, making cookies or doing Halloween activities -- just things that make them feel like normal kids," said Sabrina McMiller.

McMiller's 11-year-old daughter is a patient at Riley Hospital for Children and has four other kids who utilize the Child Life Zone.

"My 11-year-old went into cardiac arrest and she had to go through life support, a ventilator and now she's in rehab recovering," said McMiller. "I have four other kids, and three of my sons are here with us almost every day. It's really helpful to have the Child Life Zone."

Dozens of patients joined in on the slime craze with their families, making the sticky concoction themselves just in time for Halloween next Wednesday.

McMiller said the Child Life Zone and activities at the hospital take a weight off her shoulders.

"It makes me feel like I'm still a good mom, because sometimes you feel like a bad mom when you have to have your kids here all day every day," said McMiller. "It helps relieve some of the tension and anxiety that they feel, so that makes me feel really good."

The Riley Child Life Zone is one of the largest hospital playrooms in the country.