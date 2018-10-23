× Curtis Hill investigation puts spotlight on how sexual misconduct cases are handled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A special prosecutor announced Tuesday there will be no charges filed against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill after allegations of misconduct. The investigation began after four women came forward and said Hill inappropriately touched them at a bar in March.

The attention on the investigation has put the spotlight on sexual misconduct cases and their consequences. FOX 59 took a deeper look into how these charging decisions are made.

“It would be foolish to think someone making a charging decision doesn’t factor in all the things on the periphery,” said Ralph Staples, an attorney and former prosecutor. ” Who the suspect is, who the person making the accusations is or are. How will this play publicly?”

Staples said the public may not know about every piece of evidence presented to the special prosecutor and why he felt the accusations did not rise to the level of criminal charges.

The special prosecutor, Dan Sigler, said this cause would be tough to prove. Another Indianapolis attorney said this should not have been about whether the state could win at trial, but instead about the alleged behavior.

“If any man or woman went to a bar late at night and started grabbing the rear ends of someone of the opposite gender three or four times, they would be expect to be arrested,’ said John Tompkins, an attorney. “They would expect to be criminally charged.”

Tompkins said it should have been up to a jury to decide whether Hill is guilty of such an act.