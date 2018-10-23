Colder air pouring into central Indiana

Posted 6:54 am, October 23, 2018, by , Updated at 08:26AM, October 23, 2018

Chilly start to our Tuesday morning!  You'll want a jacket.  Much colder mornings are ahead, though!

After that gorgeous weather on Monday, we'll really feel the chill Tuesday.  Highs dip below average and with that northwesterly breeze, it'll really feel cooler.  The good news is we'll again have lots of sunshine.

Colder tonight!  Lows dip to around freezing, so you'll need a coat and hat Wednesday morning.

We're below average on rainfall this month.  The accumulated rain is less than half normal.  We don't have rain in the forecast until at least the weekend.

High pressure keeps us dry for the rest of the workweek.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.