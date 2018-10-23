Colder air pouring into central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chilly start to our Tuesday morning! You'll want a jacket. Much colder mornings are ahead, though!

After that gorgeous weather on Monday, we'll really feel the chill Tuesday. Highs dip below average and with that northwesterly breeze, it'll really feel cooler. The good news is we'll again have lots of sunshine.

Colder tonight! Lows dip to around freezing, so you'll need a coat and hat Wednesday morning.

We're below average on rainfall this month. The accumulated rain is less than half normal. We don't have rain in the forecast until at least the weekend.

High pressure keeps us dry for the rest of the workweek.