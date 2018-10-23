× Back pain lands former ‘Price Is Right’ host Bob Barker in hospital

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, Calif. – Former The Price Is Right host Bob Barker has been hospitalized with back pain.

According to USA Today, paramedics arrived at his home Monday afternoon and took the 94-year-old to an area hospital. The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews went to the home for “unspecified medical aid.”

William Prappas, Barker’s business manager, told USA Today that the former TV host was experiencing pain from an earlier back injury and decided he needed to go to the hospital.

Prappas said Barker was awake, alert and “more comfortable than he was” before going to the hospital. He said Barker hopes to return home soon.

Barker hosted The Price Is Right from 1972 through 2007. He returned for a surprise appearance on April Fools’ Day in 2015 alongside current host Drew Carey.

A longtime advocate for animal causes, Barker has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including a memorable cameo in Happy Gilmore as well as guest spots on How I Met Your Mother and Yes, Dear.