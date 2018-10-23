Mega Millions drawing will be on CBS4 tonight due to World Series

Authorities: 26-year-old Columbus woman arrested after driving vehicle into home while drunk

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities in Columbus arrested a woman Saturday after they said she drove into a house while drunk.

At around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Pine Hill Drive in regards to a vehicle that crashed into a house.

Picture of scene, courtesy Columbus police

When they arrived, officers located a 2013 Dodge Durango that struck the garage of a home.The crash reportedly caused significant damage.

Melissa Calderon, 26, of Columbus, was arrested after advising she was the driver of the car. Police said Calderson had trouble maintaining her balance, had slurred speech and registered .23 BAC on a breath test.

She faces a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

