× Woman critical after near east side hit-and-run, police seek truck with wood rails along bed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD hit-and-run detectives are investigating after a 32-year-old woman was struck in a hit-and-run earlier in October.

Just before 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 6, officers were dispatched to a Shell gas station, located at 2705 Bloyd Ave., on reports of a person struck.

When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman with serious injuries. Police say she remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Detectives learned that a dark blue or black, older F150 or Dodge Ram pickup, with wood rails along the bed, was allegedly speeding through the parking lot of the gas station.

IMPD believes there to be minimal damage to the front bumper and/or hood of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident should call IMPD at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.