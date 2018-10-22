× Son of April the Giraffe to remain in New York; move to North Carolina canceled

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. – April the Giraffe’s son won’t be going to North Carolina after all.

Tajiri, who was born last year as hundreds of thousands of people watched online, will instead stay at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, park officials announced over the weekend.

In a statement, the park said certain requirements and deadlines were not met to make the scheduled transfer by the end of the month. Tajiri was expected to move to the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Park near Raleigh, North Carolina, in late October.

The park said it “is not ideal” for Tajiri to stay in close proximity to his parents. As a result, construction is beginning on a new home for the young giraffe.

“The park anticipates this project will take three to four weeks to reach completion. This will allow a timely transfer to the new space, prior to extreme cold weather,” the park wrote on Facebook.

The new building may also house a second giraffe on companion animal, the park said.

“This decision was made late Thursday after thorough consideration and consultation with park ownership, park veterinarian, and park regulatory agencies, who all unanimously agree that this is the proper course of action,” the park wrote.

“The safety, security and welfare of our animals remains priority number one, and we feel it is best at this time, to keep Tajiri in place, at home, at Animal Adventure Park.”

As a result of the construction, the park said its “Wilds of Asia” expansion, which was slated to open next year, will likely face a delay.

The park announced in July that April was expecting another calf.