Silver Alert canceled after 14-year-old Winchester girl found safe

Posted 1:02 pm, October 22, 2018, by , Updated at 02:14PM, October 22, 2018

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled after Indiana State Police said she was found safe. Her photo and personal information has been removed from this story due to her status as a juvenile.

Previous story: 

WINCHESTER, Ind.– A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 14-year-old Winchester girl.

The teen was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday in Winchester, which is about 87 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police say is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

