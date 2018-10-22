× Rough fourth quarter leads T’Wolves past Pacers, 101-91

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A 4th quarter meltdown in Minneapolis sent the Indiana Pacers down to defeat as they opened a three-game road trip.

Indiana held a one-point lead against the T-wolves at Target Center heading into the final 12 minutes, but Minnesota reeled off a dozen points and never looked back, cruising to a 101-91 victory,

Indiana drops to 2-2 on the young season.

Jimmy Butler led Minnesota with 20, while the Pacers were topped by Bojan Bogdanovic and Victor Oladipo who also scored 20. Myles Turner added 16, while Domantas Sabonis, who missed the last game with a sore knee returned to score eight points to go with seven rebounds.

Minnesota’s effort made the difference, and with help from Karl-Anthony Towns who posted a double-double, 17 points and 14 rebounds, Indiana could not make a late run. Indiana will visit San Antonio Wednesday night before wrapping up the road trip in Cleveland Saturday.