Police issue Silver Alert for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne woman.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 69-year-old Mary Perry, who was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Fort Wayne. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Perry is about 5’10”, 175 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a multicolored knee-length top and black pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or call 911.