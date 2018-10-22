Noblesville toddler drowns in creek after wandering from home

Posted 3:55 pm, October 22, 2018, by , Updated at 05:15PM, October 22, 2018

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Authorities in Noblesville say a toddler was found dead Monday in a creek after accidentally drowning.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Mills Farm Rd. on the report of a missing person.

After an investigation, police believe a toddler and a sibling opened the front door of the house and wandered away.

The mother found one child nearby, but was unable to locate the toddler. Deputies reportedly found the toddler in a creek several houses away.

The toddler was transported to Riverview Health where they later died.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and no further details are available at this time.

