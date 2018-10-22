× Man found dead on north side Sunday morning, homicide investigation underway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on the north side Sunday morning.

Just after 8:00 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 3700 block of N. Meridian St. on the report of a deceased person at the address.

Responding officers reportedly located a man who was dead at the scene.

On Monday, the coroner’s office determined the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

Anyone with info is urged to please contact the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.