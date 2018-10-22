IMPD: Man shot and killed on city’s northwest side

Posted 1:47 am, October 22, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the city’s northwest side.

The shooting happened Sunday night on the 6500 block of Oakview Drive, near I-65 and I-465.

Officers responded just after 10 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the area.

Once on scene, responding officers found a man in his 40’s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS.

