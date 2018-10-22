Formal ethics committee hearing requested for allegations facing Brian Bosma

Posted 5:17 pm, October 22, 2018

House Speaker Brian Bosma

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana Rep. Linda Lawson (D-Hammond) has asked for a formal ethics committee hearing on allegations facing House Speaker Brian Bosma, according to our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar.

Lawson said in a letter Monday that the committee should determine if Bosma’s actions violated House ethics rules.

Bosma was accused by a former intern Kandy Green of spending $40,000 in campaign funds to get his attorney to gather unflattering information against her.

Green claims she had a consensual sexual encounter with Bosma in the early 1990s, which he denies.

Monday’s request comes just two weeks before midterm elections and while Bosma is constructing a first-ever sexual harassment policy for lawmakers.

Committee chairman Greg Steuerwald (R-Danville) has not yet commented on the letter.

