Farmer in Thorntown suffers serious leg injuries from combine accident

Posted 6:01 pm, October 22, 2018, by

File photo

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A farmer in Thorntown suffered serious injuries after a combine accident on Monday morning.

Just after 11:45 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the 2500 block of Blubaugh Ave. on the report of a man trapped in a combine.

Police said 72-year-old Lloyd Hayden was cutting cane in front of an approaching combine, driven by 38-year-old Thomas Ward, also of Thorntown. The driver reportedly did not see Hayden and was unable to avoid him.

Hayden had his legs trapped in the corn head of the combine and was eventually freed by first responders.

He was transported St. Vincent and was treated for severe injury to both legs. Hayden is currently in stable condition.

