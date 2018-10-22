Fall-like Monday; colder rest of week

Posted 7:44 am, October 22, 2018, by , Updated at 08:14AM, October 22, 2018

Wind chills are down near freezing for Monday morning, so a coat is certainly needed.  Actual air temperatures have dropped into the mid 30s-low 40s.

A cold front is sliding our way from the northwest.  It'll make us a bit windy Monday afternoon and much cooler Tuesday and beyond.

Highs this time of year should be in the low 60s, so the high of 61 will be pleasant for Monday.  Plenty of sunshine will complement the seasonal temperatures.  The breeze will pick up for the afternoon, which could take away from the warmth a bit.

A cold front will slide through central Indiana Tuesday morning.  That'll switch the wind direction to the NW and pour in the cold air.  Temperatures will be below average the rest of the week after the passage of this front.

We'll start to feel the difference on Tuesday with highs of only 56 degrees.  Plenty of sunshine, though, and less wind.

Temperatures just continue to drop over the rest of the seven-day forecast.  We really shouldn't have rain until the weekend.

