Donald Trump Jr. to campaign for Senate candidate Mike Braun in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind.– Donald Trump Jr. is set to campaign for Republican Senate Candidate Mike Braun in Greenfield.

President Trump’s son and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle will speak at the early voting rally in Greenfield at 4 p.m. Guilfoyle is now vice chairwoman of the American First Action Super PAC.

A live stream of the event will be available in this post and on our Facebook page.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and 6th District Congressional candidate Greg Pence, Vice President Mike Pence’s brother, will also be at the event.

It’s part of their “Right Track Results Tour.” The rally will be inside an airplane hangar at the Indianapolis Regional Airport. Braun is running for Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly’s Senate seat.

Midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Find your polling place and more information here.