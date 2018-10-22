× Cooler weather will prevail across central Indiana this week

After a mild start to October, our weather has gone from Summer to Fall.

High temperatures in Indianapolis have been below average for the past 12 consecutive days.

A cold front moved across central Indiana Monday night and will leave cooler air for the rest of the week.

We’ll have a mainly dry week with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Our next chance for rain will come late Friday as another cold front approaches.

Our rain chances will linger through the weekend and we may see rain/snow mix late Sunday.

Our mild weather has put our fall color change behind schedule.

