INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hundreds of people attended a fundraising gala for Wheeler Mission at the downtown J.W. Marriott on Saturday. Wheeler Mission is aiming to raise $12 million for an expansion. The gala also celebrated Wheeler Mission's impact over the past 125 years.
Wheeler Mission hosts fundraising gala
