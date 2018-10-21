Wheeler Mission hosts fundraising gala

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Hundreds of people attended a fundraising gala for Wheeler Mission at the downtown J.W. Marriott on Saturday. Wheeler Mission is aiming to raise $12 million for an expansion. The gala also celebrated Wheeler Mission's impact over the past 125 years.

