Warren, GOP challenger Diehl to face off in second debate

Posted 12:39 pm, October 21, 2018, by

File- Sen. Elizabeth Warren delivered a fiery condemnation of Donald Trump on May 25, 2016, continuing her role as a leading antagonist to the presumptive Republican nominee by mocking him as "a small, insecure, money-grubber." (Photo: CNN)

BOSTON — The second debate between two candidates running for U.S. Senate in Massachusetts — Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren and Republican challenger state Rep. Geoff Diehl — is set to take place in the western part of the state.

The two will go head to head in a one-hour debate Sunday at 7 p.m. at WGBY’s Springfield studio. The debate is sponsored by the Western Massachusetts Media Consortium.

Warren is a potential 2020 candidate for president and is running for her second six-year term representing Massachusetts in the Senate. Diehl co-chaired President Donald Trump’s 2016 Massachusetts presidential campaign.

Warren has been a frequent critic of Trump.

A final televised debate between Warren and Diehl will take place Oct. 30 in Boston on WCVB.

Independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai is also on the ballot.

