Sunday morning shooting being investigated on east side

Posted 1:58 am, October 21, 2018, by , Updated at 02:14AM, October 21, 2018

person shot at 37th near Emerson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —  An early morning argument has led to one person shot and IMPD looking for a suspect.

The shooting occurred outside a home near 37th and Emerson Avenue when a male who was standing outside a home was confronted by a woman who came out to ask him what he wanted.  Police report that an argument ensued with a male then coming outside from the home and scuffling with the male suspect.

The suspect then produced a gun and shot the male in the leg. The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital while the suspect fled the scene.

IMPD is still searching for the suspect as the investigation continues.

