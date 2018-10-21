SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Speedway Police Department hosted its Shred-It event on Friday. People could shred documents with sensitive information. One box of documents cost only a $5 donation, which was tax deductible. People could also surrender medicine.
Shred-It event helps protect identities
-
2-year-old shreds over $1,000 parents had saved to pay debt
-
NASCAR fans hope for dry weather after Brickyard 400 at IMS gets postponed
-
Xfinity race, Brickyard 400 finally expected to start today after soggy weekend
-
Speedway gas station directly across from IMS robbed three times in last two weeks
-
Zombies, pumpkins and covered bridges: Some of central Indiana’s most beloved festivals are taking place this weekend
-
-
The show must go on: Weekend events in Indy to continue on through the rain
-
Madison County mother charged after 1-year-old saved from overdose
-
One of Indiana’s oldest festivals, an ice cream 5K and free IBE Summer Celebration events make for an action-packed weekend
-
LIVE BLOG: Heavy rain prompts Flash Flood Watches for much of central Indiana
-
Sarah Fisher turns first laps at dirt track, talks honoring Bryan Clauson
-
-
Congressman jokes that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was groped by Abraham Lincoln
-
Whether you love brunch, craft beer or sausage, there’s a festival fit for you this weekend in Indy
-
Kaskade to perform during October’s Red Bull Air Race at IMS