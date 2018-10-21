Shred-It event helps protect identities

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Speedway Police Department hosted its Shred-It event on Friday. People could shred documents with sensitive information. One box of documents cost only a $5 donation, which was tax deductible. People could also surrender medicine.

