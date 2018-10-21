No injuries after small aircraft crashes near Dick’s Sporting Goods on northwest side

Posted 3:04 pm, October 21, 2018, by , Updated at 03:51PM, October 21, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon at Dick’s Sporting Goods on the northwest side.

Just after 2:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the store on the report of an aircraft malfunction.

The pilot, identified Greg Mahler, was was forced to make an emergency landing and landed in a ditch near the parking lot and I-465.

He was uninjured as a result of the crash and told us he had engine failure near Eagle Creek.

Mahler originally planned to land near Zionsville Rd. but the said there were too many cars. Then, he saw the ditch near Dick’s Sporting Goods and executed a successful emergency landing.

Mahler said he was gliding the entire way.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.