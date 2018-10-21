INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — On Saturday, tow truck drivers and first responders held an event to remind drivers to give workers on the road some space. Move Over Day, held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, highlighted the importance of road worker safety.
Move Over Day encourages safety
