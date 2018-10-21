Mother, father arrested for riding moped with infant between them

Posted 11:40 am, October 21, 2018, by

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia couple was arrested after investigators said they rode on a moped with their infant positioned between them. Athena Colon, 24, and Cane Hartwick, Jr., 26, both of Spotsylvania, were charged with two counts of felony child neglect.

The incident that led to their arrests began around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“The Emergency Communication Center began receiving calls about a very young child riding as a passenger on a moped in the area of Plank Road and Salem Church Road,” a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “Deputies were able to catch up to the moped in the area of Lookout Terrace Apartments, where they identified the male driver of the moped as Cane Hartwick, Jr. and the female rear passenger as Athena Colon. Deputies soon discovered that their 5-month-old child had been positioned between them on the moped while travelling on the highway.”

The child was taken from the couple and treated at the hospital for a severe rash on his upper torso, investigators said.

Investigators have not released additional information about the child’s health, nor whether he was released to the care of other family members.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.