INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) is asking voters to send him back to Congress for a second term in office.

Banks is up against Democrat Courtney Tritch in Indiana's third congressional district, typically one of the state's most conservative districts. Tritch has highlighted her fundraising efforts in the district, raising more money than Democrats have in the district in the past.

In the video above, Banks and Tritch discuss the campaign and their hopes for this year's midterm election.