Brown County visitors finding delayed foliage show

Posted 11:36 am, October 21, 2018, by

Colorful reflections on Strahl Lake in Brown County State Park, Indiana

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Tourists visiting southern Indiana’s rustic Brown County are finding that its typically vivid fall foliage still hasn’t materialized.

Recent unseasonable warmth has put Indiana’s fall colors weeks behind schedule, with many trees still sporting green leaves in late October.

That’s left some visitors to Brown County State Park and the tourist mecca of Nashville disappointed.

Linda Miller and Judy Keck drove four hours from Elkhart to Nashville on Tuesday to see the fall colors during a trip the friends had looked forward to for six months.

The women tell The (Bloomington) Herald-Times they were disappointed by the lackluster leaves.

But they still found plenty to do in Nashville, including ogling two dozen classic Packard automobiles parked outside the Brown County Inn.

Visitors can monitor the county’s leaves on a webcam.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.