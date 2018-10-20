× Thousands march to show support for those whose lives are touched by breast cancer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Thousands of people took part in the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Cancer Walk” Saturday.

Last year, the event helped raise $300,000 for the American Cancer Society. The money raised goes toward breast cancer research, awareness and programs and services.

“We fight breast cancer from all angles so a lot of it is breast cancer research, about $62,000 in America, over a million dollars in Indiana, but we are also super aggressive about using awareness and early detection around breast cancers,” said Brad Burke, executive director of the American Cancer Society.

Our media partners at FOX59 were a sponsor of the event this year. It was the 21st year for the event and the third time it’s been at Victory Field.