Police investigate shooting at apartment complex

Posted 5:12 am, October 20, 2018, by , Updated at 06:13AM, October 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Port Au Prince St, just after 4:30 Saturday morning and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital. The woman is listed in stable condition, the male in critical.

Police say the victims where at a gathering at one of the apartments when an argument broke out and shots were fired.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available. 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.