× Police investigate shooting at apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Port Au Prince St, just after 4:30 Saturday morning and found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital. The woman is listed in stable condition, the male in critical.

Police say the victims where at a gathering at one of the apartments when an argument broke out and shots were fired.

We have a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.